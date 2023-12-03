DA Kim Ogg on accusations against her, health foundation explains new priorities, and more on Houston Newsmakers

IN THIS EPISODE:

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg talks about the accusations County Judge Lina Hidalgo has made against her.

The Episcopal Health Foundation lays out their priorities for 2024.

D.A. Ogg says accusations against her are out of line

Kim Ogg, (D) Harris County District Attorney (KPRC)

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo was on Houston Newsmakers a few weeks ago when she said the criminal charges against her former staffers are part of a personal vendetta by Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Ogg is on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and says that’s ridiculous.

“The idea that this is personal is false,” Ogg said. “I don’t know Lina Hidalgo personally. I don’t know the members of her staff who are charged. I’m not the prosecutor. We have 350 lawyers who work for us, and most importantly, our system is legal, not political.”

She has much more to say about Hidalgo’s accusations, her own run for re-election, and the former colleague from her office now running against her.

Episcopal Health Foundation ramps up health equity priorities for 2024

Dr. Ann Barnes, President & CEO, Episcopal Health Foundation (KPRC)

Focusing on: nutrition, maternal health, and diabetes

The lack of healthy nutrition is leading to unnecessary deaths. 90% of maternal deaths among Black women are preventable and nine in 10 cases of diabetes are also preventable. Those are just are some of the statistics that have led the Episcopal Health Foundation to focus on those specific health equity issues for 2024. Dr. Ann Barnes is the president and CEO of the foundation.

“We believe in equity, but I think that we have the opportunity to show numbers and how not all Texans have good health outcomes,” Barnes said. “Which I believe is what Texans would want, that no matter where you live, what language you speak, what your economic status is that you deserve to be a healthy Texan.”

See full interview and how you can take part in this important effort on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall.

