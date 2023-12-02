Man’s body discovered at Friendship Park in Seabrook

SEABROOK, Texas – The Seabrook Police Department said the body of a man was discovered at Friendship Park Saturday morning.

The department said officers responded to the park located at 1500 Red Bluff Road at 6:45 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they found the man’s body behind a concession area at the park.

At this time, police said they have not found any signs of foul play related to the incident.

“At this time, there is no perceived threat to the safety and well-being of the community,” the department said.