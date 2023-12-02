64º
Join Insider

Local News

2 in critical condition after man woke up, started shooting at others at house

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Houston
Two men are in critical condition after a shooting broke out at a house on Friday in northeast Houston, the Houston Police Department said. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Two men are in critical condition after a shooting broke out at a house on Friday in northeast Houston, the Houston Police Department said.

Police were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. regarding a shooting in the 500 block of East Houston. When police arrived, several people were yelling at them that the suspected shooter was pulling out of the driveway in a truck.

Authorities then began to chase the vehicle and were later able to arrest him. Officers said they found him with a gun that matched the shell casings located at the scene.

The two victims are in their 30s and were taken to a local hospital.

The three men had been drinking and were having a barbecue at the home. Police said the victims told them the suspect had been sleeping, then he woke up and started shooting at them.

One man was shot in his neck and the other was shot in his torso. All of the men have not been identified.

Authorities are still investigating this case.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email