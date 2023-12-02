2 in critical condition after man woke up, started shooting at others at house

Two men are in critical condition after a shooting broke out at a house on Friday in northeast Houston, the Houston Police Department said.

Police were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. regarding a shooting in the 500 block of East Houston. When police arrived, several people were yelling at them that the suspected shooter was pulling out of the driveway in a truck.

Authorities then began to chase the vehicle and were later able to arrest him. Officers said they found him with a gun that matched the shell casings located at the scene.

The two victims are in their 30s and were taken to a local hospital.

The three men had been drinking and were having a barbecue at the home. Police said the victims told them the suspect had been sleeping, then he woke up and started shooting at them.

One man was shot in his neck and the other was shot in his torso. All of the men have not been identified.

Authorities are still investigating this case.