Woman accused of driving intoxicated on Katy Freeway with unrestrained infant in car

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Ana Domingo-Ordonez (Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office)

HOUSTON – A woman has been arrested, accused of driving intoxicated with her unrestrained infant in the car on the Katy Freeway in west Houston.

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 17348 block of the Katy Freeway at approximately 11:35 p.m. Wednesday.

The constable’s office said the driver was identified as Ana Domingo-Ordonez. They said she displayed multiple signs of intoxication. She also had her unrestrained infant inside the vehicle.

A series of field sobriety tests were administered and deputies determined she was intoxicated.

Child Protective Services was contacted and told the facts of the case. The infant was released to a family member at the scene.

Domingo-Ordonez was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger. She was booked into the Harris County Jail. Her bond has been set at $1,000.

