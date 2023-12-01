The Keith Lee effect: Here’s where Houstonians are recommending for him to try next!

The Puddery posts Keith Lee's review of its restaurant in Pearland on Instagram.

HOUSTON – It’s been a couple of days since the arrival of viral food critic Keith Lee, and if you’re still asking “who is Keith Lee?” -- then you haven’t been paying attention.

Lee and his family have visited several restaurants so far and the food ratings in the Bayou City have been looking good so far.

Small business owners who’ve experienced the “Keith Lee effect” are seeing long lines of customers outside of their doors after his reviews are posted on his TikTok.

The Puddery, located located 5517 Broadway St., is one business that has gained more attention and customers after his video racked in more than 13.4 million views. The dessert shop posted multiple videos on its Instagram story of people lined up outside the business, waiting for the recommended sweets.

His reviews in the Houston area food scene are not over as more are expected to come.

As we track his visits and impact on local restaurants, we collected a couple of recommendations for Lee to try from KPRC 2 viewers in the comment section.

Here’s what Houstonians are suggesting:

Katherine Green

Please go to Palette Indian Restaurant near Houston. This is the best Indian I have ever tasted in my life. My daughter and I went there and there were only a few people in the restaurant. All the food is fresh and you must try the mango Lassi. It pairs well with the spicy food. Much love and welcome to Houston.

3559 Rayford Rd. Suite 200, Spring, TX 77386

Timothy Ogden

As an executive chef, I’ve become weary of what could only be described as an outbreak of critics. Despite their ‘palates’, NONE of the critics could ever have a hope, let alone a prayer against me in the kitchen.

I will say that this Keith guy does seem a bit different than the others. He seems to be forthright about his experiences, yet he’s also kind and seemingly professional about it. I would welcome him to our place for sure.

Nundini Chef’s Table Italian Kitchen

500 N Shepherd Dr.

Blankstare

Keith Lee you should visit Alvin! There’s a restaurant called Alvin Parks Restaurant. They have a country style buffet!

Username: s25251

Another Pearland business needs you! Please check out The Butcher, The Baker, The Cheeseboard Maker....

Bekindrewind

Go check out Torchy’s Tacos on FM 1092 birria tacos are fire!!! chorizo and egg burrito is a winner and they have Mexican Coke. You’re welcome:)

PJ Clements

I would suggest “Live Oak Grill” at 12935 Dairy Ashford between Corporate & Hwy 90. Best Chicken Fried Steak I have ever had, been going there for years! The Menu is extensive & definitely not disappointing, prices are really reasonable and the atmosphere is unique thanks to the decorations/landscaping with a plethora of interesting decor from The Enchanted Garden in Rosenberg!

Shaul

Carters BBQ & Greens

Username: Hug someone even if it is yourself

Mary’s Outhouse Chili

Charles Grill & Patty Delight

The Y Diner

