Viral food critic Keith Lee is in Houston. Here’s where he’s stopped so far

HOUSTON – Welp, looks like we have another popular food critic in town - this time its Keith Lee.

So, who is Keith Lee?

For those who don’t know, Lee is a former MMA fighter who started his food critiquing career by documenting his wife’s unique pregnancy cravings, according to Forbes.

The 27-year-old has gained more than 15 million followers on TikTok as he visits local restaurants across the country and rates his food on a 10-point scale. He describes his ordering and food experiences as well.

Lee isn’t the first food influencer to stop in Houston.

In July, North Carolina food influencer Rashad Mooreman, aka Mr. Chimetime, tried a long list of highly-recommended food places and reviewed them on his platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, where he has huge audiences with well over 300,000 followers on each platform.

Some of his ratings and commentary stirred up mixed emotions from Houstonians. He had many viewers on an emotional rollercoaster with his reviews.

So far, Keith Lee has visited two Houston-area restaurants and posted the reviews on his social media platform.

His first stop, Stick Talk.

The restaurant, located at 5819 Richmond Ave., is described as serving Japanese-Cajun hibachi fusion food.

Lee said before delivery fees, he spent $135 by ordering through Door Dash. He said he ordered the two chicken bowls, the filet mignon bowl and a Double Up Combo with ribeye and chicken with a side of salmon. The Double Up Combo alone cost $50. He also bought a blue raspberry lemonade.

“For a late-night hibachi, it’s not bad,” Lee said.

The TikTok video of his review has received more than 3 million views.

So how did the bowls rate?

The double up combo bowl: 7.3/10 with the spicy sauce and 7/10 with the mild sauce.

Lee said he decided to not rate the chicken bowls since they were pretty much the same in the double up combo bowl.

The filet mignon bowl: 7.2/10.

The blue raspberry lemonade: 7.3/10.

Second stop for Lee, Butter Funk Kitchen.

The restaurant, located at 8511 Scott St., serves up authentic Louisiana style Cajun soul food at affordable price, according to its Instagram page.

Lee said as he drove around Houston, he received a direct message via Twitter to try out Butter Funk Kitchen. He said he spent $59, and the service experience was really good.

Here’s how the food at Butter Funk Kitchen rated, per his TikTok video.

Red beans and rice: 8.2/10.

Cat fish with a side of cornbread: 8.9/10.

Mac and cheese: 3/10.

Fried okra: 7/10.

Six piece lemon pepper wings: 8.5/10.

Oxtails and gravy: 7.8/10.

Seafood gumbo (his wife tried since he is allergic to shrimp): 6/10.

What do you think of his ratings so far?