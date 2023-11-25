Social media influencer Keith Lee is coming to Houston, and he’s looking out for restaurant suggestions...

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 29: TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee is interviewed after attending a game between the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Liberty 98-81. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Heads up, H-Town! A popular influencer known for trying out mom-and-pop restaurants is coming to try out Houston’s culinary scene.

Keith Lee, a former wrestler-turned-social media superstar with over 15 million followers on TikTok posted a video on Nov. 18, announcing his next “food tour taste test” is in Houston.

RELATED: ‘Pathetic BBQ’: N. Carolina food influencer causes uproar over his low rankings on popular Houston area restaurants

“I’ve been waiting for the green light for this...” he said. “Houston, Texas. I’m coming.”

However, Lee may need help with some recommendations. According to the influencer, who was in Atlanta recently, he is asking for suggestions on family-owned restaurants, mom-and-pop shops, and/or local places with great food.

But there are conditions, though -- Lee says while the restaurants must have great customer service, he specifies those that need help with marketing.

He is well-known for bringing what fans described as the “Keith Lee effect,” -- where fans say he turned struggling businesses around thanks to his food reviews.

Lee said he encourages his fans and restaurant owners to tag him in videos, comment, or email him for any suggestions.

“I can’t wait. Houston is gonna be one of them ones,” he said. “Houston has the possibility to be ICONIC.”

Lee did not specify in his video when he’ll be in town.

HOUSTON! Which restaurant deserves some love from Keith Lee? Tell us in the comments below.