Driver being chased by law enforcement crashes on Hardy Toll Road; northbound lanes blocked near E. Airtex

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A suspect who authorities said refused to stop and led law enforcement on a chase has crashed on the Hardy Toll Road in north Harris County.

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, the driver refused to stop when authorities tried to pull him over and led them on a chase. Authorities said the chase happened around the 1600 block of Louetta Road and made its way on to the Hardy Toll Road.

The constable’s office said the suspect was driving the wrong way down the highway. He eventually lost control and crashed near E. Airtex Drive.

There is no word on if the suspect crashed into another vehicle and there is no word on if anyone is injured.

The constable’s office said the northbound lanes of the Hardy Toll Road are currently shut down. Drivers should prepare for delays or seek an alternate route.