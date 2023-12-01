3 more women accuse Conroe massage therapist of sexual assault; allege cover-up by Massage Envy in new lawsuit

CONROE, Texas – Three more woman have come forward, accusing a Conroe masseuse of sexually assaulting them and alleging a cover-up by Massage Envy in a new lawsuit.

The lawsuit follows a $1 million settlement made last month of two other sexual assault cases tied to the same massage therapist at the same Conroe Massage Envy location.

In the new lawsuit, former employees have come forward alleging a cover-up by Massage Envy.

Defendants in the case are the Massage Envy franchise in Conroe, Massage Envy’s corporate headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz., and former massage therapist Jose “Joe” Barajas Franco.

Franco was charged in Montgomery County with sexual assault based on the two earlier cases. He is currently out on bond while awaiting trial.

The lawsuit made by the three women, identified only as Jane Does 1-3, say Franco failed to keep them properly covered during their massage sessions and touched them inappropriately. All three women contacted police.

The lawsuit also states that multiple former employees reported receiving dozens of similar complaints about Franco prior to his termination. It also alleges that staff members documented the complaints, but the notes were deleted from the Massage Envy computer system.

“It is clear to me that franchise owner Mack Miller enabled a predator by ignoring a cascade of complaints about this therapist,” said trial lawyer Anna Greenberg of Blizzard Greenberg PLLC. “What the whistleblowers show is that there was an extensive cover-up to protect the brand and ensure that other unsuspecting women would not become aware of the danger. Already, we know of at least five women who were assaulted. The question is whether there are more cases, since sexual assaults often go unreported.”

In one instance, a former employee says she consoled a distressed woman who said Franco had just sexually assaulted her during a massage. According to the lawsuit, the employee notified management, who never documented the complaint in Franco’s personnel file, nor conducted an investigation.