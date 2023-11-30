Suspect turns himself in after surveillance photos released in man’s fatal shooting at SE Houston convenience store

HOUSTON – A suspect who was charged in the fatal shooting of a man at a convenience store in southeast Houston has turned himself in, the Houston Police Department announced Thursday.

Jimmy Jimal Bergeron, 58, was charged with murder in the 482nd State District Court. The identity of the victim, who was 39 years old, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting call in a convenience store located at 4811 Bellfort St. at about 9:25 p.m.

Police said when they arrived, they found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, surveillance photos of the wanted suspect were released to the public. Later that day, Bergeron reportedly turned himself in to police at the HPD Southeast Patrol Station without incident.

According to investigators, Bergeron told homicide detectives he surrendered after learning that photos of him were posted on social media and by other media outlets.

Surveillance photo of 58-year-old Jimmy Jimal Bergeron (HPD)

During the interview, police said the suspect admitted to his role in the shooting. He was charged and booked into the Harris County Jail.