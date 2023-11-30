Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself while walking around Burlington Coat Factory in New Caney

NEW CANEY, Texas – A man was arrested for exposing himself while walking around a Burlington Coat Factory in New Caney, Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden said Wednesday.

Authorities received reports about a man exposing himself near the store located at the Valley Ranch Shopping Center at around noon.

A constable deputy said when he arrived at the store, he learned the man was exposing his genitals while walking around the store in front of adults and children. Vincent Bell, a 23-year-old man from Splendora, was taken into custody.

“In our ongoing efforts to ensure public safety and bring justice to such unlawful acts, we are reaching out to the community for assistance,” Hayden stated in a news release.

Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed Bell exposing himself inside the store to contact the dispatch center at 936-760-5800 and reference case #23F032169.

“Our deputy’s rapid response to this situation shows our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our community,” Hayden said. “We stand dedicated to upholding the law and ensuring a secure environment for all our citizens.”