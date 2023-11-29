The best time of the year returns: Spencer Solves It Team launches Christmas Miracles project for 7th year in a row

It’s that time of year again when The Spencer Solves It Team launches their Christmas Miracles Project to help needy families.

This is the seventh year in a row that Bill and his merry, band of miracle workers have gone to work to rescue Christmas for five needy families who have been through the worst year of their lives.

Right now, we are looking for 5 families that have been through sheer hell this year and, for whatever reason, can’t afford to give their children anything for Christmas.

RECAP last year: Christmas Miracles: The Spencer Solves It Team helps spread Christmas joy by gifting 5 families with gift cards, bikes and more

Each family chosen will receive $1,500 dollars in cash to spend on whatever they want.

They will each get a $1,000 gift card from Academy Sports and Outdoors, and all of the children in each family will receive brand-new bicycles and helmets for Christmas, specially selected and sized for them.

Okay, so now we need your help to make this project work.

If you and your family have had a devastating year and have no way to provide any kind of Christmas for your children, write to me and tell me all about it.

Tell me what you’ve lived through and how much you need my help. Most importantly, please tell me how many children you have and give me their names and ages.

Then over the next several days, I will be reading all of your letters and I will be picking 5 families to provide a fabulous Christmas for this year.

You can reach me by scanning the QR code you see below or by emailing me directly at

solvesit@kprc.com.

email Bill Spencer now! (KPRC)

Good luck everyone and please be very direct and descriptive when you write me with your stories.