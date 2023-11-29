‘Pray for Israel’ billboard banner vandalized on the Southwest Freeway; Houston Police investigating

HOUSTON – Houston Police are investigating after someone vandalized a billboard sign that said, “Pray for Israel’. The sign is located on the Southwest Freeway near Bissonnet.

Quite honestly, it’s really disturbing to see this kind of anti-Semitic and hateful act, especially in response to prayers. Prayers are something that every person of faith should be able to make for others and for those that they love in this case, we happen to love Israel, which is people and a country,” Renée Wizig-Barrios, President & CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston said.

The billboard is 55 feet tall, and the vandals used some type of ladder to climb to the top and rip off the message. Tonight, the Jewish Federation and Anti-Defamation League are responding.

A contractor for the billboard company told police a Palestinian flag was under the vinyl. The president of the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston says it’s disturbing.

“Obviously no one’s prayers should be torn down by anyone else. Our community is praying or coming together we have been raising funds for Israel. We are doing everything we can to be in solidarity and I believe that in a free society we all need to respect each other’s religion, we need to respect our right to pray and respect free speech,” Renée Wizig-Barrios said.

The incident comes as Israel and Hamas are negotiating over the release of hostages. The anti-defamation league of houston says the number reports related hate or discrimination is on the rise.

“Nationally we have seen an increase of well over 300% percent in the number of anti-Semitic incidents versus the same time last year from October 7th to the middle of November,” Mark Toubin, Regional Director of The Anti-Defamation League said.

KPRC’S Re’Chelle Turner asked Houston Police if the vandalism incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime. Officials says it’s too early in the investigation. I was referred to the departments YouTube account about a video explaining what is considered a hate crime.

“I do believe that it was an act of violence, and it is an act that should be condemned and that the police should prosecute the people who did it,” Renée Wizig-Barrios said.

KPRC2 checked with the Lovett Dental office and Exxon gas station for surveillance. If you know anything about this incident, call Houston Police or Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS.