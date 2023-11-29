Mother of Deer Park HS student killed by alleged intoxicated driver dies from cancer

DEER PARK, Texas – The mother of a Deer Park High School student who was killed in a crash caused by an alleged intoxicated driver this month has died after a battle with cancer, her family announced.

On Nov. 13, 17-year-old Marissa Burke was critically injured in a crash while walking home from school. Burke died from her injuries on Nov. 17.

Marissa’s family was by her side as she passed away, including her mother, Gloria, who was fighting her own battle with cancer.

“Gloria fought cancer, fought it hard. The heartbreak of losing a child is something she just couldn’t defeat,” an update on a GoFundMe account for Marissa said. “Gloria joined Marissa in the evening on November 28th.”

The family said they appreciate the “outpour of support and love from the community.”

“We are beyond grateful for every single person who donates, called, texted, showed up and prayed,” the family said.

The family is asking for privacy while they grieve Marissa and Gloria’s deaths.

“We promise to keep the community updated with a now a double memorial service. Again, we are so thankful to our community,” the family said.