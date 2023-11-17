Deer Park HS student killed in crash caused by alleged intoxicated driver; suspect previously convicted for DWI

DEER PARK, Texas – A Deer Park High School student was killed in a crash involving an intoxicated driver Tuesday, the Deer Park Police Department said.

Leland Smith, 55, was arrested and charged with intoxication assault. Police said the case is still under further investigation and the possibility of additional charges are being considered.

Smith was driving his white Ford F150 northbound in the 2100 block of Georgia Avenue at around 3:30 p.m.

According to investigators, Smith veered across two southbound lanes and struck a light pole before continuing down the sidewalk for about 20 yards, where his vehicle came to a stop. The light pole struck a 17-year-old girl who was walking on the sidewalk in the area.

The student was reportedly treated by emergency personnel and later transported via life flight to Memorial Herman for treatment. She later died from her injuries.

Police said the suspect underwent field sobriety testing and was found to be impaired.

Deer Park High School South Campus Principal Kirk Taylor issued the following statement on the tragic incident:

“I am writing on behalf of the Deer Park High School-South Campus community to share some heartbreaking news. Today, we are mourning the loss of a South Campus student. At about 4 p.m. today, we received word of a major accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian who was later identified as a South Campus teenager. The accident reportedly took place near the corner of Georgia Avenue and Wildwood Drive in Deer Park. Due to privacy laws, we cannot share specific information about the student, but it’s possible that your child is already aware of her name and other details. That brings me to the other reason for this message. Every teenager processes grief in his or her own way, and, as a parent myself, I know all too well that it’s sometimes hard to know how to respond. I want to provide whatever help I can to you tonight, so I am attaching a document called Supporting Your Child that is recommended by our counseling staff. When no words come to mind, our counselors say that a hug works well. Even if your child did not know the student, hearing about today’s accident could remind him or her about the loss of a loved one or a friend. Those memories can be accompanied by strong emotions. Grief is a normal response, but prolonged grief or intense emotional distress could mean that your child needs more attention from trained professionals. If you feel he or she needs additional assistance, please contact the South Campus Counseling Office tomorrow at 832.668.7261. Counselors will also be available at school for the rest of the week to provide emotional support to students. I hope you will join me and the entire South Campus team in keeping the student’s family in your thoughts and prayers today and in the difficult days that lie ahead.”

According to court documents, Smith was convicted of driving while intoxicated in 2009.