4 suspects rob realtor, client at gunpoint in front of baby during house showing near the Heights

People in one Heights-area neighborhood are “alarmed” after a realtor and her client got robbed at gunpoint in the middle of broad daylight.

The client’s baby got caught in the middle of it all, and officers with the Houston Police Department are searching for four suspects.

After looking at several houses, the realtor and client arrived at a listing for lease near the intersection of Kiam Street and Arabelle Street in the Cottage Grove neighborhood around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Both victims spoke with KPRC 2′s Bryce Newberry by phone but were too traumatized to tell their stories on camera. One of them said they were disgusted and ready to leave the state. They are fearful since the suspects haven’t been caught.

As the women arrived, HPD said four suspects followed closely behind in a gray Nissan Altima. One of the suspects then confronted the mother as she got out of the car.

The suspect allegedly pulled her baby from a car seat and pointed a gun at her while demanding her diaper bag.

“She’s screaming bloody murder. I’m thinking, ‘What the heck is going on? What happened?’” said one neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, after she heard the commotion and rushed to help. “It escalated very, very quickly.”

The neighbor, who spoke with the victims after the ordeal, said the mother indicated the suspects were threatening to harm her infant son.

Another suspect stole a gun from the center console of a car, police said, before taking the realtor’s phone and keys. The suspect then fled.

“We have to be more aware of our surroundings than ever before,” said Heights-area realtor Bill Baldwin. “Realtors and the real estate community are dealing with all kinds of crime.”

Baldwin is on the board of the Houston Association of Realtors and said he has never heard of a realtor being robbed at gunpoint.

Neighbors said the worst they usually deal with in the Cottage Grove neighborhood is package thieves or car break-ins.

“People are very alarmed,” the neighbor said. “Everybody has expressed shock ... because this is a violent crime.”

She said the stolen diaper bag, which had an iPad inside, was found not far away.

No one has been arrested. The HPD Robbery Unit is investigating.

Any tips can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.