Get 2 know Bryce Newberry: Fun facts about the newest nightside reporter at KPRC 2

KPRC 2 is welcoming a new reporter to the family. Bryce Newberry has made the move from Austin to Houston and has already hit the ground running.

HOW HE GOT INTO JOURNALISM

Fascinated by his summer camp counselor who went to college to become a “news anchor,” Bryce had no idea what news anchors did so he began to watch the news religiously. His parents had to put a stop to his news watching binge, because of the content he would be exposed to at night.

That didn’t stop him, Bryce went on to graduate from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism where he also minored in digital audiences and criminal justice.

His enthusiasm for news didn’t stop there. Bryce took his talents to Austin, Texas where his biggest accomplishment was reporting on the lack of access for first responders to a life-saving opioid overdose reversal medication, Naloxone. His work played a role in the City of Austin funding doses for every police officer during an exponential rise in overdose-related deaths. Months later, an interview was done with an officer who used the medication to save a life.

WHAT HE LOVES

Bryce is a devoted coffee drinker, who can’t live without his breakfast tacos or dessert.

He loves trying new restaurants and has “heard through the grapevine” that Houston’s food scene is unmatched. He’s also thrilled to be in a city where performing arts and pro sports are a big deal.

He enjoys exploring new cities and spending quality time with his family and friends.

His favorite mantra is from Walter Cronkite: “I can’t imagine a person becoming a success who doesn’t give this game of life everything he’s got.”

We know Bryce will give Houston everything he’s got. We’re proud to have him in the Bayou City and as part of the KPRC 2 family!

Get 2 know Bryce and keep up with his coverage of Houston and beyond by following him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.