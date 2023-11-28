Former gymnastics coach, martial arts instructor charged in child pornography related crimes

ALVIN, Texas – A former martial arts instructor and gymnastics coach who worked in Alvin has been charged with multiple child pornography-related crimes following an investigation.

Franklin Joseph Perkins, 40, is now in federal custody.

The Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Galveston is conducting an investigation.

“Parents should be worried,” said Chau Nguyen who is a trauma therapist at JEM Wellness and Counseling and weighed in following the allegations. “The word that comes to mind is grooming. Perpetrators gain access to young children because of their power because they’re a coach. Parents entrust their care to children, and they start gaining access.”

On Nov. 15, Perkins was charged with transportation, receipt, and possession of child pornography.

Officials say they found it on a Google Drive after executing a warrant at his home. They say they also found non-pornographic images of what appears to be minors in gymnastics clothing and screenshots of young girls’ social media accounts.

“If you’re a parent watching this, just look at the signs, have those uncomfortable conversations with your kids, talk about appropriate and inappropriate boundaries and things that ok and not ok,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen says parents should be on the lookout for suspicious behavior.

“If a coach is getting too close if he’s giving you gifts,” Nguyen said.

Officials say Perkins worked at the Kuk Sool Won dojo and another former gymnastics gym in Alvin. The dojo has since closed and we are learning the former gymnastics gym has new owners, unaffiliated with Perkins who say they bought the building six years ago.

Since then, officials say two of Perkins’ former gymnastics students have come forward saying he sexually assaulted them when they were minors.

“It’s not uncommon for sexual assault survivors to tell their stories years later, they’re ashamed, there’s stigma, maybe they don’t want to talk about it because they’re still processing, and healing comes, for those of us who work in this world, healing can come years later,” Nguyen said.

As for Perkins, if convicted he faces a minimum of five and up to 20 years in federal prison for the transportation and receipt charges, and up to 10 for possessing child pornography as well as thousands of dollars in fines.

HSI is calling on any other potential victims to come forward. Call HSI Galveston at (409) 443-0103

For information about resources that could help victims heal from any possible trauma suffered from abuse visit JEM Wellness and Counseling on their website or call 832-568-4681.

You can also visit txfne.com or call 281-306-6893