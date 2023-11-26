62º
Driver sentenced to 9 years after intentionally running vehicle through parking lot after fight, killing nurse

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Cordale Robinson (Harris County District Attorney's Office, Harris County District Attorney's Office)

HOUSTON – A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter after intentionally driving through a parking lot at high speed and killing a nurse in 2018 is now sentenced to nine years in prison.

Cordale Robinson, 31, drove into the parking lot after a “heated altercation” with a group of people after leaving the Bayou City Nightclub in Montrose.

“Robinson then purposefully drove his vehicle at a high rate of speed through the parking lot and as he was exiting, he struck and killed an innocent bystander, Jared Jacobs,” the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said on social media “We are grateful to Assistant District Attorney Catherine Johnson for her work on the case.”

