3 teenagers hurt, 6 detained after gunshots fired in parking lot of Katy Mills Mall

The scene in the parking lot of Katy Mills Mall on Nov. 25, 2023.

KATY, Texas – The Katy Police Department said a total of three teenagers were taken to the hospital after gunshots rang out in the parking lot of Katy Mills Mall Saturday.

The department said they responded to the shooting at approximately 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

Officers arrived to find three teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17 injured. One of them was taken by helicopter to a hospital in critical, but stable condition with a gunshot wound to the leg and groin. Two others were also taken to a hospital.

The department said six teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17 were detained and taken to the Katy Police Department. A freshly stolen vehicle from Harris County was also recovered.

Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot outside entrance 5. They said one of the teenagers who was shot ran through the mall exiting at Bass Pro Shops. The mall which was close to closing was evacuated.

“Many shoppers had to contend with recovery of their vehicles which were within the police tape in the lots,” the department said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office, DPS, and the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office assisted Katy Police in the response.

There were no other injuries reported.