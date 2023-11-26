61º
1 hurt after shots fired in Katy Mills Mall parking lot; Katy PD chief: it’s ‘not an active-shooter situation’

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

KATY, Texas – One person was hurt after shots were fired in the parking lot of Katy Mills Mall, according to Katy Police Chief J. Noe Diaz.

It’s unclear at this time whether the person was hurt from a gunshot or another type of injury.

One person has been detained, Diaz said.

Diaz said “this is not an active shooter situation” and it happened “a short time ago,” as of 9:50 p.m.

The mall is located in the 5000 block of Katy Mills Circle.

This was a disturbance between two groups of people in the parking lot, Diaz told KPRC 2.

Officers are investigating what led to the shooting and we’ll bring you the newest information as we have it.

