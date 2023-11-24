Humble police searching for woman who allegedly tied dog to dumpster

HUMBLE, Texas – Humble police are pleading with the public to help identify a woman accused of animal cruelty.

Authorities say on Wednesday, Nov. 22nd, a woman was seen on surveillance video walking down Dennis Avenue in Humble with a dog. The woman approaches the animal shelter and ties the dog to the dumpster.

“Tragically, the dog struggled after her departure, causing the rope to tighten around its neck, ultimately leading to the animal’s death,” Humble said in a statement to KPRC 2.

“The suspect is wanted for questioning in connection to the death of the animal. Animal Control officers have initiated an investigation into the incident,” the release said. “Citizens are urged to come forward with any information that may lead to the apprehension of the suspect.”

If you have any details related to this incident or can assist in identifying the individual involved, please contact Dispatch at 281-446-7127 to provide information to Sgt. Peters.