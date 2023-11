WEBSTER – Two firefighters and another person were hospitalized during an apartment fire in Webster.

Firefighters with the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 696 Pineloch around 6:30 a.m.

HFD said two firefighters and a civilian were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

HFD is asking drivers to avoid the area due to heavy traffic.

It’s not clear how the apartment fire was started.