SPRING BRANCH, Texas – KPRC 2 Community is proud to spotlight organizations making a difference!

This November, our focus was on Operation Turkey. The organization worked to make sure families in need would receive a warm meal on Thanksgiving Day.

The Spring Branch American Legion Post 654 is one of four locations in the Houston area that participated in Operation Turkey. In less than two hours, volunteers delivered over 2,700 meals to Houstonians.

Spring Branch American Legion Post delivers meals to Houstonians during Operation Turkey (KPRC 2)

Hundreds of volunteers packed the Spring Branch American Legion Post for Operation Turkey. The goal was to feed 10,000 families across Houston.

“It’s a lot of work. It’s a two-day event. Yesterday, we started we smoked over 600 turkeys and opened up so many ponds of corn, green beans, yams to be able to make meals on Thanksgiving Day,” Coordinator Hector Hiron said.

Spring Branch American Legion Post delivers meals to Houstonians during Operation Turkey (KPRC 2)

Operation Turkey started back in the year 2000 after one man wanted to feed the homeless. Twenty-three years later, the organization now serves meals to people in several states.

“There’s some folks out there in the community that just aren’t as fortunate. It’s just a nice thing to do so it’s good for them,” Tyler Warkne said.

Spring Branch American Legion Post delivers meals to Houstonians during Operation Turkey (KPRC 2)

KPRC 2′s Re’Chelle Turner followed Tyler Warkne to Houston Fire Station 77. He and his wife delivered meals to firefighters and almost 40 others for Thanksgiving.

“One of the families we delivered to the lady was jumping for joy. That’s kind of like the part that gets you, that’s why you do it right there. There are some people out there that really need it,” Warkne said.

Spring Branch American Legion Post delivers meals to Houstonians during Operation Turkey (KPRC 2)

Kathy Tatum volunteered and said it’s always a blessing to prepare a warm meal for those in need.

Spring Branch American Legion Post delivers meals to Houstonians during Operation Turkey (KPRC 2)

“A lot of times, the other organizations give boxes of food and some of these people do not even have kitchens, so it actually makes them sad that there is a box of food. They can’t cook and don’t have fellowship. One thing about the American Legion they cooked it, they put love in it and blessed it and they can immediately eat it. So, there’s the difference between what we are doing, and a lot of other people are doing,” she said.

Spring Branch American Legion Post delivers meals to Houstonians during Operation Turkey (KPRC 2)

If you would like to volunteer or make a donation, visit the Operation Turkey Houston Facebook Page or visit the website, https://www.operationturkey.com/locations/houston/.