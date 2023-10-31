Operation Turkey needs your help to serve Thanksgiving meals to thousands of Houstonians

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

KPRC 2 Community is proud to spotlight organizations making a difference along with our partners at Energy Transfer and Houston Christian University. Our November focus is on Operation Turkey, an organization working to ensure local families in need will receive a warm meal on Thanksgiving Day.

The nonprofit came to fruition after founder Richard Bagdonas gave his Thanksgiving leftovers to a homeless gentleman in Austin in 2000. That single act of kindness sparked Bagdonas to want to help more people and eventually Operation Turkey was created. The organization now serves Thanksgiving meals to people who live in several cities around Texas, Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Locally, thousands of families throughout Houston, Katy and Pasadena will get free, prepared meals on Thanksgiving Day. Turkeys are smoked and prepared for delivery by volunteers the day before Thanksgiving and delivered on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23. The goal this year is to feed 10,000 people in the Houston area.

No matter where you are on Thanksgiving Day, you can participate with Operation Turkey and lend a helping hand during the holiday season. Volunteers are key to its success as a 100% volunteer-run organization.

Volunteers are needed in the following areas:

Sourcing food

Supplies and time cooking

Portioning

Driving

Monetary donations

View this webpage for ways to sign up as a volunteer or more information about the event. View this webpage to make a monetary donation.

Please visit this link if you would like to request meals for your family.

