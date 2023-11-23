‘We don’t have a backup plan’: Customers upset after Cracker Barrel cancels Thanksgiving dinner orders at last minute

A Cracker Barrel Old Country Store sign is visible atop one of its restaurant stores April 12, 2002 in Naperville, IL.

Some Houston area customers received an unwelcome message early Thanksgiving morning; the dinners they pre-ordered from a Cracker Barrel in League City had been canceled.

“We didn’t really have a backup plan, we did it because we didn’t want to go through the stress of cooking our dinner because I have to work,” said Darlene Reid.

Reid said they ordered a Thanksgiving meal from the Cracker Barrel in League City and received notice late Wednesday the order was canceled.

“(My husband) received the email last night around 11:30, but he was in bed so when he woke up he saw his phone and checked the email and that’s when he found out about 6:30 this morning,” said Reid.

No specific reason for the cancelation was given on the notice. Reid said she then called the restaurant to try to get some answers.

“They said the manager couldn’t speak to us right now, they were busy so I called back again,” said Reid. “Then the lady said that we were not the only ones.”

When KPRC 2 called the restaurant we were told a manager was unavailable. The woman who answered the phone declined to identify herself but also told us orders had to be canceled because the location didn’t receive enough food.

KPRC 2 saw several other messages posted to social media from customers reporting their meals had also been canceled at the last minute, or portions of the meal they purchased were not included.

Reid said she is still lucky, when neighbors saw her post on social media they immediately responded by bringing food to her house.

“They were just showing us love, everybody was just wanting to bless us with food,” Reid said.

KPRC 2 received the following response from Cracker Barrel media relations.

“We extend our deepest apologies as we regretfully had to cancel approximately two dozen orders last night for some of our League City guests. We understand the disappointment this has caused and take full responsibility. This is an isolated incident, and we are committed to making things right with these guests.”