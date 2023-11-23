Jamie Foxx sued by woman over alleged sexual assault in 2015

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Jamie Foxx attends the "Creed III" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Jamie Foxx, the Academy Award-winning actor and musician, is being sued by a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her at a rooftop bar in August 2015.

The suit, filed in New York Supreme Court on Wednesday, alleges Foxx fondled the unnamed woman and further violated her after he stuck his hand down her pants. It was filed just two days before the expiration date for the New York Survivors Act, which gives adult sexual assault survivors one year to sue regardless of when the statute of limitations expired.

Representatives for Foxx did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

To see more, visit NBCNEWS.com.