23rd annual ‘Operation Turkey Dinner’ feeding less fortunate families in the Houston area this Thanksgiving

FILE - A grill-roasted brined turkey is presented on a table in Concord, N.H. Turkey is the center of most Thanksgiving meals, but it’s important to handle raw poultry properly to avoid spreading bacteria that can send your guests home with an unwanted side of food poisoning. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

HOUSTON – Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office is giving back in honor of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Herman’s office is hosting the 23rd annual “Operation Turkey Dinner” to feed those in need on Thursday.

Coordinated by the Domestic Violence Division and Victims Assistance Unit, the program promotes community outreach during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Constable deputies will be delivering Thanksgiving dinners to less fortunate families in the Houston area. Constable Herman said the department has identified a number of these families and is providing them with a warm, traditional dinner.

According to Herman, the fully cooked dinners feed a family of six to eight and consist of an oven-roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, old-fashioned stuffing, turkey gravy, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce, a pumpkin pie and a 2-liter soft drink.

“This year we were honored to partner with Commissioners Tom Ramsey and Lesley Briones, State Representative Sam Harless and Judge Lincoln Goodwin. Precinct 4 is proud to assist our community who shows us an abundance of support,” Constable Herman said.