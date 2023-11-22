VIDEO: Suspects caught after leading Harris County Pct. 4 deputies on chase in stolen vehicle, fleeing on foot

HOUSTON – Two suspects are in custody after Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies said they led authorities on a chase in a stolen vehicle on Wednesday.

The chase started somewhere near W Hardy and FM 1960 after constable deputies initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The driver and passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot, Constable Mark Herman’s Office said.

After a quick foot pursuit, authorities said the suspects were apprehended in the 18900 block of Imperial Valley Drive.

Sky 2 was over the scene and captured footage of one of the suspects being taken into custody by authorities in the backyard of a home.