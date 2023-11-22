53º
Join Insider

Local News

VIDEO: Suspects caught after leading Harris County Pct. 4 deputies on chase in stolen vehicle, fleeing on foot

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Harris County Precinct 4, Constable Mark Herman's Office, Chase

HOUSTON – Two suspects are in custody after Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies said they led authorities on a chase in a stolen vehicle on Wednesday.

The chase started somewhere near W Hardy and FM 1960 after constable deputies initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The driver and passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot, Constable Mark Herman’s Office said.

After a quick foot pursuit, authorities said the suspects were apprehended in the 18900 block of Imperial Valley Drive.

Sky 2 was over the scene and captured footage of one of the suspects being taken into custody by authorities in the backyard of a home.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Prairie View A&M University graduate with a master’s degree in Digital Media Studies from Sam Houston State. Delta woman. Proud aunt. Lover of the color purple. 💜

email