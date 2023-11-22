Suspect arrested for allegedly shooting, killing man at north Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – A man was arrested and charged for fatally shooting a man in north Houston in October, the Houston Police Department said.

Jose Revolorio-Good, 24, is charged with murder in the 488th State District Court. He is accused of killing 46-year-old Juan Cruz Arriaza.

On Oct. 29, officers responded to reports of a shooting in an apartment complex parking lot located at 103 Goodson Dr. at about 2:40 a.m.

Police said when they arrived at the apartment complex, they found the victim unresponsive. Cruz Arriaza had reportedly been shot at least one time. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, HPD said.

Further investigation identified Revolorio-Good as the alleged suspect in this case. Investigators said he was already in custody at the Harris County Joint Processing Center on unrelated charges.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office was consulted and Revolorio-Good was charged on Wednesday for his alleged role in the shooting.