Possible drunk driver crashes into HPD officer on Katy Freeway

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

T.J. Parker, Reporter

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a possible drunk driver crashed into one of their own while responding to a crash on the Katy Freeway.

It happened in the westbound lanes near Eldridge.

HPD says the officer is expected to live. That officer was working on a separate crash that involved an 18-wheeler and a Tesla. The patrol car was blocking the HOV lane, about one to two miles away from that crash, when officers said the possible drunk driver drove into the back of it. Police said that car then went into the main lanes and was hit by two other cars.

The Houston Fire Department showed up and treated both the officer and the suspect.

“The officer, he should be OK. The suspected driver, I’m not sure of his condition, but I believe he is alive. I don’t think he has life-threatening injuries,” said Sgt. Griffiths with HPD.

A DWI investigation is underway.

As for that other crash involving the Tesla and 18-wheeler, police said that is also under investigation. HPD officers said the Tesla driver in that crash has life-threatening injuries.

