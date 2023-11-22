Green House International Church giving away 1,000 turkeys, groceries for Thanksgiving

FILE - A grill-roasted brined turkey is presented on a table in Concord, N.H. Turkey is the center of most Thanksgiving meals, but it’s important to handle raw poultry properly to avoid spreading bacteria that can send your guests home with an unwanted side of food poisoning. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

HOUSTON – A local church is holding a turkey giveaway in Houston on Wednesday.

Green House International Church and the National Association of Christian Churches put together the event. They are giving away 1,000 turkeys, boxes of groceries, and other items at the Green House Church at 200 West Greens Road at 3 p.m.

Several other Houston groups and restaurants are giving out food to feed the community during Thanksgiving.

The Monkey’s Tail bar will be handing out warm meals on Thanksgiving morning. They are at 5802 Fulton Street. City Wide Club is also having its annual Super Feast. Organizers will be giving out food baskets with turkey or chicken, canned goods and other necessities.

To find other Turkey giveaways, go here: Turkey giveaways 2023: Here’s where to find free Thanksgiving meals in the Houston area.