Turkey giveaways 2023: Here’s where to find free Thanksgiving meals in the Houston area

While the holidays are a celebratory time for many, some of our neighbors may still be facing hardships while trying to give their families a season’s feast.

Houstonians, known for lending a helping hand during difficult times, are stepping up to the plate once again to hand out free food for Thanksgiving.

Below is a list of Houston-area businesses and organizations coming together to distribute FREE food in our area.

Organizers at this event, which will be held at the M. O. Campbell Educational Center on Nov. 18, will give away produce and 1,000 turkeys on a first-come, first-served basis.

Other resources on site include:

Immunizations, vaccines and flu shots

Health education sessions

Diabetes testing

Community resources and information

Family Fall Festival and turkey giveaway

J.D. Silva & Associates, a personal injury and criminal defense law firm, will host a 500-turkey Thanksgiving Giveaway and Free Family Fall Festival on Nov. 19 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the its new Lawplex development, located at 13965 South Fwy, in Pearland, Texas.

In addition to the turkey giveaway, the community event will feature food trucks, live music, a petting zoo, bounce houses, face painting, photo opportunities and more.

Individuals and families who attend this event, held at George R. Brown Convention Center on Thanksgiving Day, will receive between 60 and 80 lb. food baskets.

The grocery products in the pre-packed boxes and brown bags will include:

• Frozen turkey or frozen whole chicken or ham

• Baked goods

• Assorted canned goods

• Bread

• Other non-perishable items

