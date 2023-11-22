BEANS, GREENS, POTATOES, TOMATOES!🤤 These Houston athletes tell us how to make the perfect Thanksgiving plate🍽️🦃

HOUSTON – We are all counting down the hours until we get to sit around the living room with our families while sharing sweet stories, making magical memories, and most importantly... stuffing our faces with some good, home-cooked food.

On this week’s special holiday edition of ‘Question of the Week,’ presented by KPRC 2 Sports Chancellor Johnson, we asked several popular Houston athletes what it takes to make the PERFECT Thanksgiving plate.

“Throw some ham on there. Let’s get a little bit of turkey,” professional boxer Jermall Charlo said.

“First we gotta start off with the Honey Baked Ham. With my own glaze on it,” said Sheldon Rankins of the Houston Texans. “Yams, you need the yams!”

Rockets player Jalen Green, who is on record calling the widely debated, must-have Thanksgiving side dish stuffing instead of dressing, said, “I need turkey. Some yams, put some greens on there.”

Now, it’s your turn to chime in on the fun! Let us know what makes the PERFECT Thanksgiving plate in the comments below, and your answers may be featured on-air or online.