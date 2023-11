18-wheeler struck on train tracks in Waller County

WALLER COUNTY, Texas – An 18-wheeler was struck after it became stuck on train tracks in Waller County Wednesday, the Waller County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened on Riley Road and FM 1774.

18-wheeler struck on train tracks in Waller County (Waller County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said the road is currently closed as authorities work to clear the scene.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes at this time.