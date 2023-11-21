Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of man in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas – A suspect was arrested Monday in the fatal shooting of a man in Galveston, the Galveston Police Department announced.

Police said Daniel Ray Veazie, 57, has been charged with murder. Veazie is accused of killing 36-year-old Justin Etienne.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of 26th Street on Nov. 17 after receiving reports of shots fired at around 8:20 a.m.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was transported by Galveston EMS to The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, where officers said he was pronounced dead.

After speaking with witnesses at the scene, police hadn’t identified a suspect but were searching for a vehicle of interest that was reported in the area at the time of the shooting. According to witnesses, the vehicle was a light-colored minivan.

Veazie’s bond was set at $500,000. Police didn’t provide additional details on his arrest.