Former Matagorda Co. Sheriff’s Office sergeant arrested for allegedly shooting inside home where wife, kids were

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – A former Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office sergeant has been arrested and charged for shooting inside a home where his wife, children and another adult were, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies received reports of a disturbance on CR 376.

Upon arrival, deputies said they were told by witnesses that Steven Riddles Jr. fired at least one shot into the home, where his wife, two children and another unidentified adult were. Investigators said it’s unclear if Riddles was shooting at someone or just shooting at the property. Investigators said Riddles’ wife sustained minor injuries but no one else was hurt.

Riddles was arrested and charged with felony II aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $200,000.

This is an open and active investigation. Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office investigators said they are pursuing all avenues relevant to the charges.

Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement on the incident:

“As per the arrest of Steven Riddles that you inquired about, That case will be handled in Brazoria County by the Brazoria County DA’s Office and the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office. When Sheriff Osborne learned of the arrest, he had suspended Steven Riddles and an Internal Investigation had been opened. As of today, Steven Riddles has resigned from the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office.”