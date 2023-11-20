Popular Houston area restaurant to give away 300 turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

STAFFORD, Texas – ‘Tis the season for a turkey takeover!

On Monday, one popular Houston area restaurant will be making sure that everyone can celebrate Thanksgiving this year with a main staple on their table.

Employees at Lotus Seafood are gearing up to give away 300 Thanksgiving turkeys to those in need at their newest location in Stafford.

According to the eatery, the free turkeys will be distributed to anyone in need on a first-come, first-served basis, to take home and prepare for a Thanksgiving feast with their loved ones.

Additionally, Lotus will have turkeys available for purchase which will be infused with their famous sauce. If you’d like to pre-order those turkeys, they will be $120 each. You can do so by clicking here.

Lotus Seafood opened back in 2006 as a “You Buy, We Fry” fresh seafood market on Braeswood Boulevard and has turned into an iconic Houston favorite with five area locations, and a food truck for event catering.

Their following of over half a million users on Instagram is a testament to their one-of-a-kind seafood sensations.

If you’d like one of those free turkeys on Monday, visit 2903 S Main St. Suite A in Stafford between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.