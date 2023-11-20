Man hired by family to investigate 19-year-old’s disappearance found teen’s body near abandoned apartments

HOUSTON – The body of a young man who was reported missing last week was found with a deadly gunshot wound in southwest Houston Sunday afternoon.

According to Sugar Land Police, Trevion Butler was reported missing Thursday.

His body was found four days later near an abandoned apartment building in the 2700 block of Grand Fountains Drive near Buffalo Speedway.

But... it wasn’t the police who honed in on the location.

Albert Flores said that he was hired by the family to do some investigative work after Butler went missing.

Flores said he discovered the body after he was led to the location by Butler’s mother who had shown him a video of her son being in the area.

“I sent a drone down there, and (I) seen something that caught my eye,” said Flores. “I walked down there, and I came across the location of Trevion.”

Flores said at that moment, he had discovered the young man’s body.

KPRC 2 cameras were at the scene alongside family members who were working to get answers about how their loved one ended up dead.

Detectives with the Houston Police Department are leading the investigation, and KPRC 2 will bring you additional updates as they become available.

Missing person flyer for Trevion Butler (Family of Trevion Butler)

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.