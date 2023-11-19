Body of missing 19-year-old discovered by authorities in SW Houston

HOUSTON – Authorities said the body of a 19-year-old man who was reported missing has been found in southwest Houston.

According to Sugar Land Police, the body of Trevion Butler was discovered in the 2700 block of Grand Fountains Drive.

Sugar Land Police said they received a call from Butler’s mother on Thursday saying he had been missing for over 24 hours.

Missing person flyer for Trevion Butler (Family of Trevion Butler)

They said they began a missing persons investigation.

Sugar Land Police said at no time did they find any signs of foul play involved with Butler’s disappearance.

The Houston Police Department is the lead agency investigating Butler’s death while the Sugar Land Police Department is handling the missing persons investigation.

Authorities said they couldn’t share any information at this time as to how Butler died.