Thanksgiving week looks to be on the cooler side

HOUSTON – Cooler temperatures are in the forecast for much of Thanksgiving week.

Looking ahead to Monday, there is the potential of some rain as a cold front makes its way in. The KPRC 2 Storm Tracker Team currently has rain chances at 40% for Monday evening. All of the rain should be moving out of the area Tuesday morning.

Future track for Monday afternoon (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

There is the potential for an isolated severe storm or two in the Houston area. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has a level 1 marginal risk of severe weather out for much of southeast Texas. A greater risk of severe weather exists further to the north and east in parts of East Texas and Louisiana where the Storm Prediction Center has a level 2 slight risk out.

Severe threat Monday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Past Monday, expect high temperatures to cool from around 80 degrees on Monday to the low and mid-60s. Tuesday should be cool and breezy.

Future track for Tuesday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures should rebound slightly to the 70 degree mark by Black Friday before once again falling into the low 60s by Saturday. These temperatures are below Houston’s normal average high of 72 for this time of the year.

Afternoon highs for Thanksgiving week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Thanksgiving Day will also be cool with a high of 64 and a low of 42. Expect skies to be mostly cloudy with a very slight chance of rain, 20% is what the KPRC 2 Storm Tracker Team is forecasting at this time.