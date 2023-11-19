63º
Southbound lanes of North Freeway reopened at Beltway 8 after 8-vehicle crash

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Crash on I-45 (Houston Transtar)

HOUSTON – Crews have reopened the southbound lanes of I-45 at Beltway 8 North after a multi-vehicle crash

Authorities said the crash involved eight vehicles.

No life-threatening injuries or fatalities have been reported from the crash.

