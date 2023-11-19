63º
Join Insider

News

Silver Alert issued for missing South Texas woman

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Mathis, Silver Alert, Margaret Smith, Missing Person
Margaret Smith (Texas DPS)

MATHIS, Texas – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 78-year-old woman reported missing from the south Texas city of Mathis.

According to Texas DPS, Margaret Smith was last seen in the 23500 block of Park Road 25 in Mathis at approximately 5:23 p.m. Saturday.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt with a multi-color print pattern, dark pants, and bifocal glasses.

She was said to be driving a red 2011 GMC Yukon with Texas license plate number CL2D712. The vehicle has three Masonic and a “Proud Texas Tech Grandparent” sticker on the rear window.

If you have seen her or the vehicle, you are asked to call the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office at 361-364-9600.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

email