Silver Alert issued for missing South Texas woman

MATHIS, Texas – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 78-year-old woman reported missing from the south Texas city of Mathis.

According to Texas DPS, Margaret Smith was last seen in the 23500 block of Park Road 25 in Mathis at approximately 5:23 p.m. Saturday.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt with a multi-color print pattern, dark pants, and bifocal glasses.

She was said to be driving a red 2011 GMC Yukon with Texas license plate number CL2D712. The vehicle has three Masonic and a “Proud Texas Tech Grandparent” sticker on the rear window.

If you have seen her or the vehicle, you are asked to call the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office at 361-364-9600.