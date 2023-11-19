63º
Join Insider

Local News

Shots fired at officers responding to call in southwest Houston

No officers reportedly hit or injured

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Houston Police Department, Crime, Houston
police lights (FILE) (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Authorities said gunshots were fired at officers who were responding to a call in the Alief area in southwest Houston.

According to HPD, officers arrived at a home in the 7700 block of Riptide Drive in response to an assault call with a suspect with a weapon.

HPD said as officers were approaching the home, shots were fired through a door at officers.

None of the officers were hit by the gunfire and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Officers are working to get the suspect to come out of the house.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

email