Shots fired at officers responding to call in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – Authorities said gunshots were fired at officers who were responding to a call in the Alief area in southwest Houston.

According to HPD, officers arrived at a home in the 7700 block of Riptide Drive in response to an assault call with a suspect with a weapon.

HPD Commanders and PIO are en route to a shooting in the 7700 block of Riptide Drive.



Prelim info is a suspect fired shots at officers about 8:35 p.m. Thankfully, no one was injured.



Scene remains active, please avoid the area.

HPD said as officers were approaching the home, shots were fired through a door at officers.

None of the officers were hit by the gunfire and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Officers are working to get the suspect to come out of the house.