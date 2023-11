BAYTOWN, Texas – Authorities say a major natural gas leak has forced the closure of an intersection in Baytown.

According to the Baytown Fire Department, the intersection of W. Baker and Bush is currently closed due to the leak.

The fire department said a power line pole fell over and caused a gas line to break underground.

CenterPoint is currently working on repairing the line.

The fire department asks people to please avoid the area at this time.