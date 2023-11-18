City of Tomball issues boil water notice after major leak causes low water pressure

The City of Tomball logo

TOMBALL, Texas – A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Tomball.

City officials said on Saturday that crews located a major water leak on S. Cherry Street near Cherrywood Estates at around 3 a.m.

They then realized that the water leak caused the water system pressure to drop significantly.

According to the city’s Facebook page, the boil water notice was issued “out of an abundance of caution.”

The city is expected to hold the water boil notice for 24 hours.