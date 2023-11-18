65º
Join Insider

Local News

City of Tomball issues boil water notice after major leak causes low water pressure

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Boil Water Notice, Tomball, City of Tomball
The City of Tomball logo (Tomball/, Tomball/Facebook)

TOMBALL, Texas – A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Tomball.

City officials said on Saturday that crews located a major water leak on S. Cherry Street near Cherrywood Estates at around 3 a.m.

SEE ALSO: Do’s and don’ts: Here’s what doctors say you should, shouldn’t do during a boil water notice

They then realized that the water leak caused the water system pressure to drop significantly.

According to the city’s Facebook page, the boil water notice was issued “out of an abundance of caution.”

The city is expected to hold the water boil notice for 24 hours.

⚠️ At approximately 3 a.m., crews located a major water leak on S. Cherry Street near Cherrywood Estates. Due to the...

Posted by City of Tomball on Saturday, November 18, 2023

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter