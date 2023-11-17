Houston Public Works employee relieved of duty after KPRC 2 Investigates uncovers questionable water repair contracts

HOUSTON – Following a report by KPRC 2 Investigates which uncovered millions of dollars in questionable emergency city water repair contracts, Houston Public Works has placed an employee on relief of duty pending investigation.

HPW said the Office of the Inspector General began an investigation into allegations that a public works employee directed emergency water line repair inspections to a family member.

HPW said during the investigation, some of the allegations have been substantiated.

“Public trust suffers when there are allegations of wrongdoing. We moved as quickly as legally possible to start the contract termination process and initiate debarment proceedings against this contractor,” said Houston Public Works Director Carol Haddock. “The employee, who did not disclose the conflict of interest, has been placed on relief of duty pending further investigation.”

Haddock said there will be an independent review of all the HPW emergency contracts to mitigate the risk of this happening again.