Mother of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher is sentenced to 21 months in prison

The mother of a 6-year-old student who shot his first-grade teacher in Virginia has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison.
Deja Taylor was sentenced Wednesday to 21 months in prison for using marijuana while owning a firearm.
Taylor’s son used her gun when he shot Abigail Zwerner, 26, in January at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, prosecutors said.
He fired a 9 mm handgun while Zwerner was sitting at the reading table in their first-grade classroom, officials said.
