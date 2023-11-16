Mother of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher is sentenced to 21 months in prison

(John C. Clark, Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Students exit a school bus during the first day back to Richneck Elementary School on Jan. 30, 2023, in Newport News, Va. A grand jury in Virginia has indicted the mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher on charges of child neglect and failing to secure her handgun in the family's home, a prosecutor said Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP Photo/John C. Clark, File)

The mother of a 6-year-old student who shot his first-grade teacher in Virginia has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison.

Deja Taylor was sentenced Wednesday to 21 months in prison for using marijuana while owning a firearm.

Taylor’s son used her gun when he shot Abigail Zwerner, 26, in January at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, prosecutors said.

He fired a 9 mm handgun while Zwerner was sitting at the reading table in their first-grade classroom, officials said.

