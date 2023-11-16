International Space Station is hovering over Houston on Nov. 16! Here’s what you should look for

HOUSTON – For 23 years, astronauts and cosmonauts have been working onboard the International Space Station!

On Thursday, Nov. 16, the floating lab will hover close enough to Houston that you might be able to see it.

“What folks might not know, is you can actually see the space station from Earth,” Allison Wolf, program manager for NASA’s app said.

The ISS is the third brightest object in the sky, according to NASA. But where are you supposed to look?

NASA launched the Spot the Station mobile app that tells you exactly where the ISS is.

In the video above, Wolf and KPRC 2′s Zach Lashway break down the augmented reality tool the app offers.

When will the ISS be over Houston?

Visibility starts at 6:04 pm and ends at 6:11 pm.

The ISS will be close enough to Earth, but it might be too cloudy to see. (KPRC 2)

KPRC 2 Meteorologist Anthony Yanez said it might be too cloudy for Houstonians to see. Those living in Schulenburg and Victoria might have clearer skies.

To download the Spot the Station app visit spotthestation.nasa.gov.