What you need to know about the Castle Doctrine in Texas

HOUSTON – On Wednesday, a man was killed in a gunfight in Humble in front of another person’s house.

This brings up the question of how does the Castle Doctrine work? How does self-defense work in Texas?

The Castle Doctrine states that if a person is attacked in their home, they do not have to retreat before they use self-defense, according to the Texas Luster Law Firm.

It basically means that people should be able to protect themselves at their home and feel safe.

Reasonable is an important word

People cannot just use force on someone if they verbally insulted you. If it is reasonable to use force in a situation that puts your safety in jeopardy, then force may be justified.

The Castle Doctrine can be used if:

Someone unlawfully enters or tries to force entry into your home, car, or workplace.

The person tries to remove you from your home, workplace, or car.

The person was carrying out or trying to carry out aggravated kidnapping, robbery, aggravated robbery, murder, sexual assault, or aggravated sexual assault.

What are the exceptions?

You cannot provoke an incident and use the Castle Doctrine to claim self-defense.

Someone cannot be partaking in criminal activity and try to use the Castle Doctrine. However, they may still be able to claim self-defense, and try to reduce their punishment.